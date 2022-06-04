As reported earlier this week, the Prosecutor's Office has revised its charges against the 23 people accused in respect of the so-called 'caso Cursach' and who are due to go on trial in Palma from June 13. For Bartolomé Cursach, owner of BCM in Magalluf and other businesses within the Cursach Group, the prosecution demand has been reduced from eight and a half years to eighteen months, a key charge of bribery having been dropped. There are reduced demands for some others, most of them police officers, while charges against seven of the accused have been dropped completely.

However, there are also private prosecutions. These have so far taken a back seat procedural role in the case, but the prosecution's revision now gives them greater prominence.

There are four private prosecutions. These are on behalf of Magaluf Boulevar S.L., Alhambra Gestora, Sa Trobada S.L., and the Balearic government's attorney's office. Accusations made against Bartolomé Cursach have been backed with a demand of up to 41 years in prison. In addition, there are demands for financial compensation that run into the millions.

The three companies essentially maintain the same thing - that they were persecuted by local police in Palma and in Calvia.

Where the government is concerned, its prosecution relates to Pilar Carbonell, a former director-general of tourism at the tourism ministry, who has been accused of showing favour to Cursach business interests. She is one of the seven whose charges have been dropped by the Prosecutor's Office.