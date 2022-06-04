Ambulance at Son Espases Hospital, Mallorca

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. | Teresa Ayuga

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Alcudia 04/06/2022 21:31
A 20-year-old man suffered a spinal cord injury on Saturday afternoon when he dived head first into the shallow end of a hotel pool in Alcudia.

When medics arrived at the pool, he was in shock and could not move his legs due to his injury. He was completely immobilised and transferred by ambulance to hospital. The prognosis is serious.

The Guardia Civil and Alcudia police are investigating the circumstances.