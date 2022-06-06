The Balearics were again shortchanged by central government last year with regards to investment in the region.

The Government invested 22% less 2021 than it had promised

Airports and ports account for 80% of all the State’s investment in the Islands.

The Government not only set aside one of the lowest regional investment packages in Spain for the Balearics last year , but it also failed to invest what it has promised at the start of the year.

According to official figures from the State Comptroller’s Office, the government invested a total of 153 million euros in the Balearics, compared to 196 million euros which was set aside in the budget.

Per inhabitant the fall of investment was more than 22%, placing the region well below the national average.

Per person, the Balearics received 125 euros from the State, while the average last year was 174.2 euros.

There are only five communities that received less investment per inhabitant.

This is not the first time that this has occurred, the Balearics has been shortchanged by Madrid for years.

The cycle is as follows: the government presents the budgets for next year, the investments planned for the Balearics are historically below average, and the reality ends up being even worse because, a year and a half later, it is found that not even what was announced has been invested.

2020 was even worse because only two thirds of what was promised was invested in the Balearics.

The Balearic Islands received 154.72 million, when the initial spending forecast was 225.39 million.