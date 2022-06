A woman is in a coma in Inca Hospital intensive care after being beaten up by her boyfriend.

In response to calls about a heated argument, emergency services went to an address in Inca on Sunday morning. The woman was found in a critical condition, unconscious and bleeding. Her partner had meanwhile fled the scene.

The Guardia Civil in Inca have requested the assistance of police forces across the island in locating the man, who is said to be a drug addict.