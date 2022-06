The president of the RBC-Mallorca restaurants association, Eugenia Cusí, is critical of a Spanish government regulation that will require restaurants to offer customers their leftovers to take away - doggy bags.

In her view, the regulation, due to come into effect in 2023, is "demagogic". "And it betrays a lack of knowledge of how the restaurant sector works." She argues that the measure "is not aligned with the rate of waste caused by restaurants". It may well be, therefore, that it is "illogical".

She adds that restaurants already enable customers to take food away - and at no cost. "So, what the legislation proposes is something we are already doing."