A sixteen-year-old boy has been arrested by the National Police in Palma and charged with arson - deliberately setting fire to a row of rubbish containers.

Around 6pm last Saturday, five containers were set ablaze. These were on the C. Galicia near to a McDonald's in Son Rapinya. Their value is 4,700 euros.

Palma and National Police as well as the Palma Fire Brigade went to the scene. The police spoke to some boys, all under the age of thirteen, who said that they had seen two teenagers next to the containers. Moments later, the containers were on fire. Officers identified the two - the 16-year-old and a 13-year-old. The older boy had traces of soot on his shirt.

The police took statements earlier this week and arrested the 16-year-old, who is described as being from a "wealthy family".

There have been similar incidents in the area.