The Guardia Civil are investigating the Palma police officer who was driving the patrol car which ran over and killed 36-year-old Mario Decandia on Thursday last week. The officer has been accused of reckless homicide. He has been summoned to give a statement to the Guardia Civil.

Evidence would appear to indicate that the car was travelling at excessive speed for the road conditions. The officer, for his part, has said that there were problems with the front left wheel and that these had been previously reported.

On Saturday, a Palma court instructed the Guardia Civil's traffic division to take charge of the investigation into the fatal accident, an unusual move as such investigations would normally be conducted by Palma police.