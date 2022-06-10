The Palma police driver under investigation in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Thursday last week has told the Guardia Civil that the patrol car was in a poor condition and that the road was "totally flooded with water".

On Friday morning, the officer, in the presence of his lawyer, explained to investigators from the Guardia's traffic division (Tráfico) that he had been on patrol with a trainee officer. At a traffic light on the Paseo Marítimo, a taxi driver stopped them and said that there was an incident nearby. Other witnesses pointed in the same direction. The fatal accident occurred after the patrol car had set off in search of a suspect.

The Guardia Civil have placed the officer under investigation for potential reckless homicide - the death of 36-year-old Mario Decandia.