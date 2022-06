The attraction of Mallorca as a filming location is becoming genuinely global. India's Bollywood is following up filming a few months ago with location work for another production, the new film by Luv Ranjan.

This stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, two Bollywood superstars. Last week, there was filming in Pollensa and in Soller. On Wednesday, Soller's main square, Plaça Constitució, was taken over for shooting scenes.

The production crew and actors have since moved on to Palma and to the Passeig Born, where residents and tourists alike passed by the set on Sunday.