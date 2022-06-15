A joint operation between Palma and National Police on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of seventeen pickpockets, all members of a Romanian gang active in Playa de Palma.

The police began investigations a few weeks ago, when thefts began to increase in the beach area and in hotel complexes. With this operation, the police believe that they have broken up a significant criminal gang.

Searches of properties were carried out on Tuesday, and the seventeen were due in court on Wednesday.