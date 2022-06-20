The PP in the Balearics celebrate the Andalusia election result.
The Partido Popular secured a stunning win at Sunday's election in Andalusia. Juanma Moreno will govern Andalusia with an absolute majority, his party having won 58 seats in the regional parliament - 32 more than at the 2018 election. While the PP have been governing in coalition, Sunday's result can be defined as historic given that Andalusia used to be a PSOE socialist stronghold. Before the 2018 election, PSOE had been the party of government from the time that democratic elections were introduced after the death of Franco.
