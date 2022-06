Briton Stephen Kinnersley, 43, a former professional boxer, was arrested in Puerto Alcudia on Monday for assaulting his partner.

Around 11pm, Guardia Civil and Alcudia police went to a hotel in Puerto Alcudia after several calls were received. When officers arrived, he was acting in a highly aggressive manner. An Alcudia police officer, who is fluent in English, spoke to him for several minutes and managed to calm him down. He had apparently hit his partner, 34, repeatedly.

According to sources close to the case, he had entered his hotel room and found his partner talking on her phone. He reacted out of jealousy, though the call was with a friend of his partner. There was a heated argument and he assaulted her.

Police later established that he has convictions for violent crimes in the UK, including arrest for gender violence.