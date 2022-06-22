Emigration was largely because of the pandemic. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Population census data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicate that there were 5,824 new foreign immigrants in the Balearics in 2021. By contrast, 2,279 people left the islands, while the balance between births and deaths was positive by 688. Overall growth in the population was therefore well down on what it has been in the past. Over 4,000 last year was around a fifth of maximum annual population growth this century.
