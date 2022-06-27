The Son Galceran mansion, on the outskirts of Valldemossa, has been sold to foreign buyers for an estimated 10 million euros.

The house was made famous because Empress Elizabeth of Austria stayed there in the 19th century. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is situated in fantastic countryside in the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range. It had been owned by the March family of the banking dynasty.

The Empress of Austria travelled incognito to spend Christmas in 1892 with her cousin, Archduke Luis Salvador, who was living in the area. The Archduke built S´Estaca, the present Mallorca home of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.