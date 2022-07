A tourist is in hospital in Mallorca after falling from a ‘banana boat’ in Magalluf.

The young woman suffered a severe blow to her lower back and was taken to the Son Espases hospital in Palma.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

As a result of the blow she complained of a severe pain in her back and that it was difficult to move her legs.

Lifeguards rushed to the scene of the accident carrying a spinal board and brought her to the shore.

Minutes later, an ambulance arrived and after attending to the young woman at the scene, it was decided to transfer her to the Son Espases hospital.