The six newspaper kiosks in Palma that are operated by a concessionaire, Nova Área, are due to close in August. The company has decided not to bid to renew its concession. This is because operating the newsstands has become increasingly unfeasible in financial terms; there has meanwhile been no hint that the town hall wishes to negotiate new conditions.

Nova Área says that it has informed the town hall that "we will not continue operation of the kiosks that expires in August". The only response from the town hall, the company says, has been "silence". "We are afraid that due to the inaction of the town hall, we will soon have to resign ourselves to being a city without newsstands."

The Nova Área concession dates back to 2010, since when the sector has suffered from a drop in sales, which makes the operation of newsstands "economically unfeasible". The company adds that it has been looking for a joint solution with the town hall for their viability. "But the truth is that, after multiple meetings with those responsible and delivering reports and third-party audits to demonstrate our situation, there has been a manifest inability to find any way out, unlike what has been done in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia."

The six newsstands are in Plaça Progrés, Plaça Mercat, Las Ramblas, Plaça Joan Carles I, Plaça Espanya and Porta de Sant Antoni.