Following a minor incident at Son Amar this morning the owners and management issued this statement: "This morning at around 10:45 a.m. a fire broke out in the Son Amar premises, specifically in the tailor's workshop backstage. Our new firefighting system was able to contain the fire in that room and the emergency and contingency plan was immediately put into action, evacuating the facilities by all the staff and notifying 112.

The rapid intervention of the emergency services prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the premises and quickly brought the fire under control, which fortunately caused no personal injury. We are still assessing the material damage, which has not affected the theatre but has meant the loss of costumes from previous, current and future productions.

We are very sad because part of Son Amar's history has been lost forever. The costumes that were being produced for our new show OHALÁ have also been affected, but we will work tirelessly to get them back up and running as soon as possible as we are very excited to be able to present this new show.

The House of Son Amar would like to thank Bombers de Mallorca, Ayuntamiento, Polícia local y Servicios de emergencias del 112 de Bunyola, Guardia Civil, Protección Civil y Samu061 for their quick action and professionalism at all times."