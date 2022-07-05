Firefighters arriving at Son Amar this morning. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Following a minor incident at Son Amar this morning the owners and management issued this statement: "This morning at around 10:45 a.m. a fire broke out in the Son Amar premises, specifically in the tailor's workshop backstage. Our new firefighting system was able to contain the fire in that room and the emergency and contingency plan was immediately put into action, evacuating the facilities by all the staff and notifying 112.
