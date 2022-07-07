Public and private hospitals in the Balearics are treating 315 patients with Covid today, 17 fewer than a week ago, which represents a decrease in pressure of 5.1%.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, 294 patients infected with coronavirus are being treated on the wards, 5.1% less than seven days ago, when there were 310.

There are 21 patients in intensive care, one less than last week.

Three new deaths from Covid have been reported, taking the official death toll in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic to 1,436.

241 new positives cases have been reported of which 104 have been recorded in Mallorca, 57 in Ibiza, 33 in Minorca, none in Formentera and there is no geographical information for 47 cases.

The positivity test rate is 22.5%.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days, stands at 392 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Mallorca it is 389 per 100,000 residents, in Ibiza 497, in Minorca 238 and in Formentera 538.

A total of 87.1% of the population, 974,237 people, have been fully vaccinated and 487,880 also have a booster dose.