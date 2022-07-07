Covid pressure easing on hospitals. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Public and private hospitals in the Balearics are treating 315 patients with Covid today, 17 fewer than a week ago, which represents a decrease in pressure of 5.1%.
Covid pressure easing on hospitals. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Public and private hospitals in the Balearics are treating 315 patients with Covid today, 17 fewer than a week ago, which represents a decrease in pressure of 5.1%.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.