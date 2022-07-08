On Friday, a court ordered the imprisonment of a man who was arrested following the shootout between two rival clans in the Son Costa area of Palma.

The National Police's homicide squad is in charge of investigations into what happened on Wednesday night around 10.30 on the corner of C. Issac Peral and C. Eusebio Estada. One of the gangs, say the police, shot at the other, and they fired back.

The man under arrest is a 56-year-old Spaniard, who has been charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. He was arrested at his home. Other arrests are expected.