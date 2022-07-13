Passengers at Gatwick are more likely to have flights cancelled this year than at any other major British airport. More than three per cent of planned departures didn’t take place, according to new data. The rate is 10 times worse than Stansted, Britain’s best-performing hub, where just 0.3 per cent of trips were axed.

June was Gatwick’s worst month with one in every 14 flights cancelled, according to figures provided to Sky News by air travel intelligence company OAG. OAG uses information from airlines, government agencies and other sources.

It comes as Heathrow on Wednesday ordered airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights as it imposes a cap on passenger numbers.

No more than 100,000 daily departing passengers are permitted from Tuesday until September 11, the west London airport announced.