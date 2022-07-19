The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported four more deaths from Covid taking the official death toll to 1,450 in the Balearics since the pandemic began, and confirmed 277 new cases of the coronavirus.

Three of the deaths occurred in Ibiza, where 187 people have died from Covid since March 2020; and the fourth in Mallorca, which has accumulated 1,176 deaths since the pandemic began.

The 277 new cases take the total to 295,117 since the start of the pandemic.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days has reached 229 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the positivity test rate is 19.6%.

Of the 277 new cases, 182 have been registered in Mallorca, 53 in Ibiza, 13 in Minorca and two in Formentera. There are another 27 cases for which no geographical information is available.

The cumulative incidence rat for two weeks is 212 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 376 in Ibiza, 147 in Minorca and 273 in Formentera.

974,938 people have been fully vaccinated, 87.1% of the population, and 490,691 of them has the booster jab, 61.5% of the target population.