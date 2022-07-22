The festival starts this Sunday (July 24), but the official inauguration will be on Monday evening at La Misericordia in Palma, when the Irish film director and screenwriter Neil Jordan will receive a Masters of Cinema award. The inauguration at 9.30pm will include a talk with Neil Jordan.
Previous recipients of the award include Ken Loach and Dame Vanessa Redgrave, and at last year's closing event the Queen gave awards to Dame Judi Dench and director Stephen Frears.
For information about the festival, go to https://atlantidafilmfest.com.
