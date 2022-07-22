Queen Letizia will close the 12th Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday, July 31. The closing gala, which will be attended by the Queen, will celebrate the life and work of the French actress Isabelle Huppert, who will be presented with a Masters of Cinema award.

The festival starts this Sunday (July 24), but the official inauguration will be on Monday evening at La Misericordia in Palma, when the Irish film director and screenwriter Neil Jordan will receive a Masters of Cinema award. The inauguration at 9.30pm will include a talk with Neil Jordan.

Previous recipients of the award include Ken Loach and Dame Vanessa Redgrave, and at last year's closing event the Queen gave awards to Dame Judi Dench and director Stephen Frears.

For information about the festival, go to https://atlantidafilmfest.com.