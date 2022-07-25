The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 74 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 295,834 and the cumulative incidence rate to 158 cases for 14 days.

The number of deaths remains at 1,455.

According to data, in the last 24 hours Mallorca has recorded 51 positive cases, Minorca has recorded one, Ibiza seven and Formentera none. For the rest (15) there is no island or municipality of residence.



The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days currently stands at 158.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for seven days is 18.4 percent.



By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 287.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (222.1), Mallorca (141.4) and Minorca (104.2).