The number of deaths remains at 1,455.
According to data, in the last 24 hours Mallorca has recorded 51 positive cases, Minorca has recorded one, Ibiza seven and Formentera none. For the rest (15) there is no island or municipality of residence.
The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days currently stands at 158.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for seven days is 18.4 percent.
By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 287.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (222.1), Mallorca (141.4) and Minorca (104.2).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.