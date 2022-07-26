The car park in Cala Llombards, Santanyi, which serves the popular beach of Caló des Moro, has been reopened.

It was closed eight months ago by the Council of Mallorca's agency for the defence of territory. This was because it did not have the relevant planning permits. On Monday, the Council's planning commission approved its legalisation, the classification having been changed from rustic to urban.

Santanyi town hall had made a specific amendment of its planning regulations in order that the Council could give its approval. The town hall will now lay asphalt, mark out the spaces and install lighting. There is room for some 300 cars.

The closure of the car park had added to traffic problems in Cala Llombards. The town hall hopes that the reopening will reduce these.