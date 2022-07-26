The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 188 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 295,984.

It also confirmed two more deaths taking the death toll to 1,457. The incidence rate has however fallen to 146.7 cases in 14 days.

Mallorca has registered 142 new cases, Minorca eight and Ibiza 14. Formentera has not registered any new cases in the past 24 hours. For the rest (24) there is no island or municipality of residence.



As of today, the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 146.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate for seven days is 17.83 percent.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 258.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (205), Mallorca (132.8) and Minorca (93.8).