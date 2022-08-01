A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police in Palma on charges of attempted burglary, after trying to break into a house through the roof and being cornered by two dogs.

The events took place this Sunday at around 9pm, when the alleged perpetrator tried to gain access to a house located in the Pere Garau neighbourhood via the roof in order to carry out the robbery, the National Police said in a statement.

After climbing down to an interior courtyard, two dogs approached the suspect, so that he took refuge on another terrace of the property.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident raised the alarm.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw that the suspect was on a terrace and that he was trapped by the two dogs.

The police called the fire brigade to access the terrace with a truck ladder and rescue the alleged perpetrator of the attempted robbery.