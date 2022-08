The Spanish royal family visted Valldemossa yesterday on Monday evening for the official photocall.

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and the Infanta Sofía headed straight to the historic and famous Cartuja at 7.30 pm.

After posing for pictures for the media pack, they then visited the monument which attracts tens of thousands of people every year.

Before leaving they met members of the general public.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) the King will be holding a meeting with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez in Palma.