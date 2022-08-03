The Balearics have registered 123 new cases of Covid today, taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic on the islands to 296,874 and the number of deaths to 1,487.

In the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 83 new cases, Minorca seven, Ibiza 11 and Formentera one. For the remaining 21 positive cases, there is no island or municipality of residence.

In detail, the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 107.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate at seven days is 16.63 percent.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Formentera, with 179.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza (146.6), Mallorca (103.7) and Minorca (78.2).