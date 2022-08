The current wife of the Emir of Qatar, Jawaher Bint Hamad, arrived early this morning in Mallorca aboard a Qatar Airways boeing 747, accompanied by a large entourage which were whisked away to a hotel.

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad, used to fly to Mallorca regularly before the pandemic by private plane and relax on board his super yacht, Al Lusail. The Qatari royal family owns the Jumeirah hotel in Puerto Soller.

The Jawaher Bint Hamadhas visited Spain back in May with her husband and they had a meeting with the King and Queen of Spain.

Jawaher is 38-years -old, studied Business Administration at the University of Qatar and is a great supporter of women’s sport.