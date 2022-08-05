One person was killed and nine others injured, some seriously, after six cars were involved in a collision on the Albufera road in Sa Pobla on Thursday night.

The accident was on a curved section of the road at the Pont de Ferro. The road was closed for several hours while the Mallorca Fire Brigade helped to release injured people and cranes were brought in to remove cars.

The injured were taken to different hospitals in order not to overwhelm emergency departments.

The Guardia Civil's traffic police are investigating the circumstances.

This is a road with bends and poor visibility in places; the accident occurred at one of these points.