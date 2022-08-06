The superyacht, Artisan (exMetis) is moored up in Puerto Portals and her features include a full-size piano to keep guests entertained.

Artisan has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests in 7 suites comprising two VIP cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 15 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience. Her features include piano, beach club and gym.

She is owned by Wilhelm Beier is a German entrepreneur and owner of the pharmaceutical company Dermapharm. He has a reported fortune of two billion dollars.

The Artisan is not believed to be available for charter,