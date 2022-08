An investigation has been launched after a man boarded a flight to Manchester at Palma airport without a ticket. Eye-witnesses told police that the man had hidden himself close to the aircraft after arriving in Palma on the same flight. He then tried to board the aircraft for the onward flight to Manchester.

Cabin staff became suspicious after they noticed a man waiting for a free seat. They then realised that he didn´t have a ticket and called police.

According to British media reports some of the passengers became nervious as a result of the incident as cabin crew checked the aircraft to establish that he was alone.

In the end the man was detained and the flight left for Manchester with a delay of 90 minutes.