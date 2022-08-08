There were mixed comments on social media in Spain yesterday after Queen Letizia of Spain, considered a fashion icon, stepped out in style to visit a local market in Palma on Sunday evening and enjoy a spot of dinner with her two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia while King Felipe is away on official business.

The debate is over the short summer dress the Queen wore and royal watchers appear divided over whether it was too short for a queen.

Some consider that as she was not on official business but out for a family evening, she should be allowed to wear what she wants.

Others, however, don’t agree and don't consider it fit for a queen.