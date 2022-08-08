Queen Letizia of Spain with her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia in Palma on Sunday. | Ballesteros
There were mixed comments on social media in Spain yesterday after Queen Letizia of Spain, considered a fashion icon, stepped out in style to visit a local market in Palma on Sunday evening and enjoy a spot of dinner with her two daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia while King Felipe is away on official business.
