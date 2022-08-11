The National Police in Palma have arrested a man and a woman and charged them with the mistreatment and family abandonment of a woman with a disability in their care. The man is the woman's father, and the woman is her stepmother.

Other relatives had become concerned about her well-being, and a social worker found that she had bruises. On Monday, the National Police were advised.

Officers went to the address in Palma. The father and stepmother were out. The woman, who is totally dependent, had been left on her own. Neighbours told officers that they had heard screams from the flat. The arrests followed shortly afterwards.