Deya town hall has banned the use of mains water for purposes such as filling swimming pools and watering gardens.

Mayor Lluís Apesteguia says that water supplies for hygiene and drinking purposes are guaranteed but adds that there could be occasional cuts due to the regulation of pressure. He explains that, as has happened in other especially dry summers, local sources of water "have decreased worryingly".

The demand for water in Deya increases significantly during the summer. Because of this demand and the local shortage, water trucks from Palma are bringing in supplies on a daily basis.

As this is becoming a regular occurrence, the town hall has itself taken measures to limit the use of water. It has, for example, replaced flower beds with plants.