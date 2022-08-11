She is the yacht to stars and you can see why. The Rising Sun has a gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theatre and more than 80 rooms.

She is owned by David Lawrence Geffen an American business magnate, producer and film studio executive. Geffen. Geffen co-created Asylum Records in 1971 with Elliot Roberts and DreamWorks.

Stars who have been on board The Rising Sun include former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, the queen of television Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Springsteen, Gayle King, Julia Roberts, Maria Shriver, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Short, Diane Sawyer, Diane von Furstenberg, Karlie Kloss, Peter Harrington-Cressman, Jen Meyer, Josh Kushner, Sir Paul McCartney and Tom Hanks.

Geffen is known as a philanthropist with a huge art collection and as a generous donor to Democrats in the US.

Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by David Geffen who had bought a half share of the yacht initially in late 2006.

Geffen and his crew of 45 self-isolated in the Grenadines on Rising Sun during the Covid pandemic.



The Rising Sun is one of the biggest yachts in the world.