A man has been seriously injured after a boat exploded while he was sailing in the Ses Gerres cove in Illetes (Calvia), this morning.

https://ib3.org/?p=418895

The incident occurred at 6.30am, when the boat began to burn.

One person suffered serious burns to the face and legs and had to be taken to Son Espases Hospital. Two other people on the boat were rescued uninjured.

The maritime rescue service was able to extinguish the flames from a rescue vessel.

Local police officers and members of the Mallorca fire brigade were also on the scene.

The boat eventually sunk on one side, so clean-up crews have moved in to the area to check if there are remains of the boat in the sea.

For the moment, the causes of the explosion are unknown and the Guardia Civil has opened a full investigation.