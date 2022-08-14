The Prosecutor's Office is calling for a ten-year sentence for a 25-year-old Argentine who is accused of raping a Spanish tourist at a hotel in Santa Ponsa in June last year. He will shortly go on trial at the Provincial Court in Palma, having been arrested almost five months after the incident.
Ten-year sentence sought for Santa Ponsa rapist
