The Prosecutor's Office is calling for a ten-year sentence for a 25-year-old Argentine who is accused of raping a Spanish tourist at a hotel in Santa Ponsa in June last year. He will shortly go on trial at the Provincial Court in Palma, having been arrested almost five months after the incident.

The accused was working at the hotel - a hotel with apartments. On June 17, he and some colleagues met a group of young Spanish women. They went to an apartment used by hotel workers. He and one of the women went into one of the bedrooms. She began to feel uncomfortable and told him to stop. He ignored this. She suffered various injuries, including ones to the chest, neck and buttocks.

The matter was reported to the Guardia Civil, who were unable to locate him until he attempted to take a flight from Palma Son Sant Joan Airport to Andorra, where he was going to work for the winter.