Queuing traffic to get to Valldemossa. | @LluisApesteguia
On social media in recent days, residents of Deya and Valldemossa have been highlighting the volume of traffic, and the mayor of Deya, Lluís Apesteguia, has added to this. On Twitter on Wednesday, he drew attention to "four kilometres of stationary cars waiting to enter Valldemossa from Palma". It's taking about 45 minutes to complete this section of road, he noted, adding "I have never seen anything like it" and calling for "immediate measures" to be taken.
