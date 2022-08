The video of a dolphin and a dog playing on the dock in Ribeira do Freixo (Galicia) has gone viral on the Internet.

Posting the moment on his profile he wrote: “A dolphin and a dog share a good time playing happily.... Another lesson of love from mother nature...”.

In the video you can see some families by the water, the children watching the dolphin until the pet arrives and starts to submerge its snout.

After a few seconds, the dog decides to jump into the water to play with his new companion - much to the delight of the crowd.