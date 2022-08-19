Pollensa taxi drivers today complained that it is taking an average of three hours to get to Formentor beach from Puerto Pollensa.

“The situation is completely untenable. We are desperate and we have made this known to the Guardia Civil and the local police, but no one has come up with a solution”, says Emilio Gómez, one of the cabbies affected.

They are asking the Council of Mallorca, the Government, the Council and the DGT traffic department to reinforce the information at the beginning of the restricted section of the road (at the access to the road from the Port) to prevent thousands of private vehicles from continuing to saturate the road.

“I had to drop off a client who lives in the Formentor urbanisation 2.5 kilometres from the car park”, says Gómez.

This summer the traffic restrictions on the road have been extended until 10.30pm to avoid overcrowding at dusk, but there are record numbers of visitors and the impact in Formentor is undeniable.

At the end of January, the administrations agreed new restrictions on traffic on the Formentor road for the summer of 2022.

Between June 15 and September 15 from 10am to 10.30pm private motor vehicles are restricted but the traffic chaos continues, and there are now fleets of vehicles heading to the lighthouse first thing in the morning before the restrictions come into force.