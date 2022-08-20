There has been no shortage of superyachts visiting Mallorca this year and the latest in Triumph which is currently moored in Puerto Portals.

Triumph belongs to retail tycoon Chris Dawson and his wife Sarah who have become £200m richer over the past year and are now worth £2.25bn.

The couple, who own The Range chain of household goods stores, are listed as the third most moneyed in the South West in the new edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Measuring 65.4m (214'7"), luxury superyacht was launched and delivered to her owner by the Italian Benetti shipyard in 2021.

The yacht features exterior design by Giorgio M. Cassetta with interiors by Green & Migarelli in collaboration with Benetti's in-house team boasting 6 beautiful ensuite staterooms for up to 12 guests. She also has a professional crew of 16 sleeping in 8 crew cabins.

She boasts a sundeck tacuzzi, beach club, sauna, massage room, foredeck Touch-n-go helipad and a comprehensive gym.

The main deck aft provides a convivial environment for alfresco dining and lounging, day or night. Stairs connect to the lower deck swim platform and the beach club below, while another stairway from the main deck aft joins to the upper deck aft.

The upper deck aft is an outdoor extension of the skylounge, providing plenty of space to lounge and enjoy the views over drinks.

The sundeck is the sixth deck on board and the highest location for guest amenities. The area is furnished with a sizeable Jacuzzi, seating and a wind-sheltered alfresco dining setting for up to 10 pax that can be used even on the move.

The lower deck layout places the crew accommodation, mess and galley forward, behind which is the guest accommodation amidships, then the engine room and lastly the beach club with additional amenities in the stern.