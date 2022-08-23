Placeholder
Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter 23/08/2022 15:07
A superyacht, which was a frequent visitor to Balearic waters, seized from a Russian billionaire will go under the hammer in Gibraltar in the first such auction since the conflict in Ukraine started.

The luxury 240-foot Axioma, fitted with a gym, spa, cinema, and six bedrooms, was seized after docking in Gibraltar in March.

It was owned by the Russian tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky, who had a net worth of $1.1 billion, and is the owner of Russia's largest steel pipe maker, TMK, Forbes reported.

His assets were frozen by the UK and the EU as part of a mass of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss describing Pumpyansky as one of the "major oligarchs" who are "closest to Putin."