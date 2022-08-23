Another driver admits that there are issues with meeting the demand for taxis, "but that's a licensing problem, we're not to blame". However, they have been experiencing trouble that they haven't done for a long time. "If you don't stop, mirrors or windows get hit." One driver says that a female colleague in her sixties was pushed by an annoyed client and knocked to the ground. "It was as if this was normal."
On Tuesday morning, taxi drivers staged a protest. They stopped working and only responded to urgent calls. They are considering other protest action. "It's still early, but we are thinking about what we should do. We cannot continue like this." They are clear that there need to be more police in Magalluf. "If there were more officers, we would feel somewhat safer. That's obvious."
Unless it is good money they earn in Moronic Magalluf. Can I suggest NO TAXIS AT ALL TO BE MADE AVAILABLE IN THAT URBANISATION. STOP ALL TAXI USE IN MAGALLUF. Taxis can be obtained in Palma Nova. For legitamate use by normal sober people. But nothing to and from Magalluf. Stay out of that den of inequity.!!!