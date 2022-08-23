The Guardia Civil are investigating an incident at a Magalluf club that occurred on August 14.

It would appear that this was a case of settling scores - or seeking to - and relates to incidents going back some months, when a group of men from the Camp Redó district of Palma were involved in a fight with staff at the club.

Revenge had been promised, and that was apparently the intention when a relative went to the club Sunday week ago. However, he encountered a doorman who is a boxer.

Rather than a settling of scores, the Guardia are concerned about further incidents. Death threats have been issued by both parties.