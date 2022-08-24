Masks still have to be worn on public transport in the Balearics and across Spain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, today defended the continued use of masks in public transport, healthcare environments and workers in homes for the elderly, and stressed that "if there is a change", her Ministry will be "in line with what the experts say".
