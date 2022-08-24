The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, today defended the continued use of masks in public transport, healthcare environments and workers in homes for the elderly, and stressed that "if there is a change", her Ministry will be "in line with what the experts say".

"We practically live a normal life and the mask has been a very important protective-barrier. We have always worked hand in hand with the experts and this will continue to be the case", said the Minister of Health at the press conference following the Council of Ministers, in response to a question about when the mask would be removed on public transport.

Darias insisted that Spain is at the end of the pandemic, is a leader in vaccination and from September will begin to inoculate people over the age of 80 and those in residential homes with vaccines adapted to variants, if the Public Health Commission so decides.

"This is the roadmap," said the minister, who praised the fact that "Spain continues to make progress and corner the virus"