Xisca Perelló, Rafael Nadal's wife

Xisca Perelló, Rafael Nadal's wife, was admitted to the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital on Tuesday. Thirty-one weeks pregnant, she is understood to be under observation. She is believed to have a minor complication but nothing serious.

Nadal, who is in America ahead of the US Open, which starts next week, is said not to have altered his plans.