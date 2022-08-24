Xisca Perelló, Rafael Nadal's wife, was admitted to the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital on Tuesday. Thirty-one weeks pregnant, she is understood to be under observation. She is believed to have a minor complication but nothing serious.
