There have been complaints about overcrowding at the Sa Foradada viewpoint in Deya. | Pilar Pellicer
Jaume Centes of the environmentalist organisation Terraferida says that he has been surprised by the fact that tourists are contacting them for the first time and are asking if they can do something to stop tourist overcrowding. He adds that new residents of Mallorca are saying the same, especially foreign residents who bought homes during the pandemic. "Mallorca is not the paradise they were sold."
Next year there will be less Tourists. The cost of living increases will prevent them from affording a holiday. Also those that can afford a holiday will go elsewhere, where they will hope there is no overcrowding.
Perception is king. If potential visitors based their choice on what they read in the MDB, I doubt they’d come. But they choose from airbrushed brochures and enticing copy. The discrepancies will always exist but some you cannot miss. Brochure pictures showing peopleless panoramas give way to sitting in a traffic jam in Formentor or jostling for space on a beach, and having to book a table or get squeezed in at any half decent restaurant. What a surprise to learn that the one thing the govt implemented out of fifty was to squeeze even more money out of the tourist! Sums it all up.