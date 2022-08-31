Two people have been killed in a fatal collision between a lorry and a car today on the road between Manacor and Cales de Mallorca.

The victims are a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

The Guardia Civil Traffic Unit has taken charge of the investigation into the accident, which took place at around 8 a.m.

According to official sources, the two victims were both in the car.

The driver of the lorry was slightly injured and his injuries are not serious.

Several ambulances, the Guardia Civil and a team of Mallorca firefighters rushed to the scene.

The firefighters, from the Manacor and Felanitx fire stations, had to cut the bodies free from the wreckage.

By mid-morning, the road was still closed to traffic while the emergency teams worked and removed the affected vehicles.