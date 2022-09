A total of 102 patients are in Balearic hospitals with Covid today, seven more than a week ago, which means an increase of 7.3 %; and there are eight in intensive care, the same number as last Thursday, which means an occupation of 2.2 %.

This week three people have died from Covid in the Balearics.

The official death toll in the region since the pandemic began now stands at 1,526.

61 new cases of Covid have been confirmed, of which 46 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 7 in Ibiza and 3 in Minorca, and there are also 2 not assigned to a specific island.

The cumulative incidence rate stands at 47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days.

As for the vaccination process, 975,673 people are fully vaccinated, 87.2% of the target population; and 494,947 have received the booster dose, 62% of the population.